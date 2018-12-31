Evansville man charged in “shaken baby” case

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a child neglect charge after officials say a baby in his care was taken to the hospital with no heartbeat.
Jordan Darling was booked into jail Dec. 21.
Court documents show that on Nov. 29, the mother of the two-month old baby left him with Darling so she could go to work.
Less than an hour later, she says Darling called her to say he was taking the baby to the hospital because he was choking and barely breathing.
Police say when Darling got to the hospital, the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and was not breathing.
Medial staff revived him and placed him on life support.
Officials say the baby had hematomas, hemorrhages, and fractured ribs. They say the injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome.
The baby was transferred to a Cincinnati Hospital. His condition is unknown.
Court records show Darling is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
He’s due back in court Feb. 8.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.