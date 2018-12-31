EPD: Man crashes, tries to get in someone’s van, then wields wrench at officer

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several charges.
Police say they were called to the area of Barker and Ray Becker just after midnight Monday morning, because a truck hit a fence.
Officers say they checked the area of Barker and C Street because an intoxicated man, believed to be the driver, was reported in the area.
Police say they heard yelling and found Jeffrey Willis trying to get into a work van.
The driver of the work van was trying to get Willis out of his van, while armed with a pipe wrench.
Officers say Willis grabbed the wrench, but was pushed down by the driver.
Police broke it up, but say Willis would not let go of the wrench, and resisted arrest.
They say Willis was slurring his words, was disoriented, had poor balance, and smelled of alcohol.
His charges include hit and run with property damage, public intoxication, and resisting law enforcement.
