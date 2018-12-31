Crews called to Evansville apartment fire; 1 person hospitalized

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - One person is hospitalized after a fire at 4400 Spring Valley Road.
According to dispatch, it is a working fire at the apartment complex.
14 News reporter Jim Stratman says smoke inhalation from the fire caused one person to be taken to the hospital.
A total of 10 apartment units in the Ohio Valley complex were damaged by this fire. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time, but our reporter on scene says Red Cross has been notified.
We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.
