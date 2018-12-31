CMOE holds special celebration to ring in New Year

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Kids got to celebrate the new year early at the Children''s Museum of Evansville.
Kids and parents counted down till 12 p.m. for the drop of the ball and balloon.
There was music and a lot of fun for families.
CMOE officials say it’s a great way to ring in the New Year without a late night.
“A lot of kids can’t make it to midnight so this is a really special treat for them to be able to here and kind of have that fun experience," Clay Prindle, CMOE Marketing & Communications Manager, explained. "There’s music, there’s snacks, there’s all these kinds of activities for them to do.”
CMOE holds this celebration every New Year’s Eve.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.