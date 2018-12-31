On Alert For High Winds & Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Rain returns as high temps surge into the lower 60’s on the last day of the year. Total rainfall estimated at 1-2 inches. Also, there will be chance for severe thunderstorms through this evening. At this writing, the best dynamics for severe weather will set-up over western Kentucky and points south.
Mostly cloudy skies will usher in the new year with high temps in the lower 40’s.
Alert Day: Monday
Soaking rains, high winds, and a chance for severe thunderstorms.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.