On Alert For High Winds & Thunderstorms

By Byron Douglas | December 31, 2019 at 3:24 AM CST - Updated December 31 at 3:24 AM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Rain returns as high temps surge into the lower 60’s on the last day of the year. Total rainfall estimated at 1-2 inches. Also, there will be chance for severe thunderstorms through this evening. At this writing, the best dynamics for severe weather will set-up over western Kentucky and points south.

Mostly cloudy skies will usher in the new year with high temps in the lower 40’s.

Alert Day: Monday

Soaking rains, high winds, and a chance for severe thunderstorms.

