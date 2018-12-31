ALDI hiring for 130 jobs across Kentucky & Indiana

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - ALDI is hiring for more than 100 jobs in Kentucky and Indiana.
The company will host a one-day hiring spree to staff more than 130 positions at its stores across Indiana and Northern Kentucky.
The Evansville event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 5, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott at 8105 E. Walnut St.
Salary/Wages:
- Manager Trainee: $45,000 per year ($22.00 per hour averaging 40 hours per week) Opportunity to earn $60,000-$80,000 per year as a Store Manager
- Shift Manager: $17.35 - $18.50 per hour, depending on location ($12.35 - $13.50 per hour plus $5.00 per hour when performing manager duties)
- Store Associate: $12.35 - $13.50 per hour, depending on location
Job Requirements:
- Must be 18 years or older to apply
- High school diploma or GED preferred
- Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Sunday-Monday
- Retail experience preferred
- Management experience preferred for Manager Trainees
- Ability to lift 45 pounds
ALDI has more than 1,800 stores in 35 states and is in the middle of an accelerated expansion plan to increase its store count to 2,500 and create 25,000 jobs by the end of 2022.
