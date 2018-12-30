‘You think?’ asks armed NE Ohio man driving home from a bar after police ask if alcohol played a role in his crash

SOUTH EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - South Euclid police say a man was charged with OVI, among other offenses, after causing a three-vehicle crash on Dec. 20.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Moticello Blvd. and Trebisky Rd.
When officers began questioning the man, they immediately suspected he had been drinking and asked where he was coming from. He told them he had been drinking beer at The Highlander and was on his way home.
Police then asked the man, who had a gun tucked in his waistband at the time of questioning, if alcohol played a role in the crash and he responded, “You think?”
Welp, add felony improper handling of a firearm to those charges.
We’re told the accident caused such extensive damage that two of the three vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
