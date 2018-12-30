Taylor Backstops Bolts to Win over Quad City

The scoring would kick off in the second period, as C.J. Blaszka would score his first SPHL goal at 3:44 of the period off a net-front scramble, from Nathan Ferriero and Pijus Rulevicius. Quad City would tie the game off of Nathan Pelligra’s first SPHL goal at 14:39 in the third period. Evansville would strike again as Eric Salzillo caught a lucky bounce, lifting the puck over the goal crease, bouncing off of the post and just inside the goal line to give the Bolts a 2-1 lead, 6:16 into the third period from Tyler Howe and Scott Donahue. With the net empty for Quad City, Donahue would seal the game with an unassisted empty net goal with 18 seconds remaining, making it 3-1 for the Thunderbolts.