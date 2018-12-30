Taylor Backstops Bolts to Win over Quad City

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Aaron Taylor impressed last weekend in his first SPHL start in Huntsville, stopping 42 of 44 shots in a 2-1 loss. He would get another crack at a win tonight with the start against the Storm and would earn his first SPHL win with 30 saves on 31 shots, while the Bolts scored three goals on 42 shots on the night, with a final score of 3-1.
The scoring would kick off in the second period, as C.J. Blaszka would score his first SPHL goal at 3:44 of the period off a net-front scramble, from Nathan Ferriero and Pijus Rulevicius. Quad City would tie the game off of Nathan Pelligra’s first SPHL goal at 14:39 in the third period. Evansville would strike again as Eric Salzillo caught a lucky bounce, lifting the puck over the goal crease, bouncing off of the post and just inside the goal line to give the Bolts a 2-1 lead, 6:16 into the third period from Tyler Howe and Scott Donahue. With the net empty for Quad City, Donahue would seal the game with an unassisted empty net goal with 18 seconds remaining, making it 3-1 for the Thunderbolts.
Donahue would score a goal and an assist, while Blaszka and Salzillo picked up a goal each. Taylor finished with 30 saves in his first SPHL victory. The Thunderbolts return to the ice Monday night as they host Birmingham on New Year’s Eve. Puck drops at the Ford Center at 7:15pm CT. Tickets can be purchased at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com or in person at the Ford Center Ticket Office.
