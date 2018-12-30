Year 1 a mixed bag for businesses in California's pot market

In this Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 photo attorney Brian Blatz sits on the roof deck at his office in Los Angeles. When California broadly legalized marijuana on Jan. 1, Blatz with a background in banking and health care had been working for a year to set up a trucking firm . On its website, Long Beach, California-based Verdant Distribution made clear its ambition: to be the nation's pre-eminent business for transporting cannabis. But the choppy rollout of California's legal market saddled the company with costly delays, and it was undone in the end by an abrupt state rule change that allowed just about any marijuana business to become its own distributor, undercutting the need for stand-alone companies like Verdant to do the job. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (Richard Vogel)