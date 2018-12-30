Pacific Gas and Electric could face California camp fire related charges, attorney general office says

PARADISE, CA (KTXL/CNN) - A huge announcement came out of Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office.
Pacific Gas and Electric could, in theory, be charged with implied-malice murder and involuntary manslaughter if the company is found to have caused any deadly fires.
The attorney general’s office did not say it would charge the utility company with those crimes, only that the options are on the table.
"The district attorney or the attorney general generally does not charge a company. The reason is because you can’t put the company in jail," said Mike Danko, attorney at law.
Danko’s firm represents around 900 clients who lost their homes to the camp fire in and around paradise.
He is suing PG&E.
He explains Bacerra’s announcement came from a recently submitted brief, which details multiple possible consequences PG&E *could face under state law.
That document was requested by a federal judge overseeing PG&E’s probation in a criminal case regarding the 2010 San Bruno gas line explosion.
"The judge asked the attorney general to explain to the court what the law is as far as criminal liability," said Danko.
As part of this probation hearing, PG&E must also submit what role it played, if any, in starting the camp fire, a request the judge has given the company to do by New Year’s Eve.
That document is one Danko says could expedite his lawsuits.
PG&E released a statement regarding its probation.
"PG&E’s most important responsibility is public and workforce safety. Our focus continues to be on assessing our infrastructure to further enhance safety and helping our customers continue to recover and rebuild,"
And that rebuilding continues to happen in Paradise as many PG&E crews continue working to restore infrastructure.
