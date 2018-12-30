KWC Lady Panthers Maul Alice Lloyd

Jenna Martin capped-off an 8-2 run to the end the half after her three-point bucket. The Panthers held 46-38 at the break and opened the second half on an 8-0 run. The defensive effort continued to pick-up in the second half as the Panthers closed-out the Eagles advances from close range. ALC lost the ability to get inside for high percentage chances and went in to the fourth quarter facing a 73-58 deficit. The Eagles were limited to seven points in the fourth frame as the Panthers continued to apply the defensive pressure. The Eagles made 11 field goals in the second half and finished the game with 22 turnovers. The Panthers only committed nine turnovers and received 22 more chances on offense, taking 82 shots to the Eagles 60. Grimes finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Martin led the team with 15 points, five boards, and five assists. Shayla Wright came off the bench to add 11 points, while Kaylee Duncan added 10 points.