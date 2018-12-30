KWC Lady Panthers Maul Alice Lloyd

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball returned from Christmas break ready to impress. On Saturday the Panthers collected a decisive 89-65 victory over Alice Lloyd College. Lily Grimes produced a double-double in the final game before Great Midwest play resumes in the New Year. Kaylee Clifford ended a 9-0 run to start the game for the Panthers (8-3), but the Eagles (6-4) responded with a 19-2 rally to turn the tables on Wesleyan. The Panthers weathered the storm and went into the second quarter facing a 21-17 deficit. Grimes tied the game at 24 with eight minutes left in the half, but the Eagles responded with seven unanswered points, taking a 31-24 lead. The Panthers chipped-away again and tied the contest at 31 after Kelsey Ivers' three-point basket. After a basket by Courtney Vasquez, Ivers connected again from the perimeter to return a one-point lead to Wesleyan, 34-33.
Jenna Martin capped-off an 8-2 run to the end the half after her three-point bucket. The Panthers held 46-38 at the break and opened the second half on an 8-0 run. The defensive effort continued to pick-up in the second half as the Panthers closed-out the Eagles advances from close range. ALC lost the ability to get inside for high percentage chances and went in to the fourth quarter facing a 73-58 deficit. The Eagles were limited to seven points in the fourth frame as the Panthers continued to apply the defensive pressure. The Eagles made 11 field goals in the second half and finished the game with 22 turnovers. The Panthers only committed nine turnovers and received 22 more chances on offense, taking 82 shots to the Eagles 60. Grimes finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Martin led the team with 15 points, five boards, and five assists. Shayla Wright came off the bench to add 11 points, while Kaylee Duncan added 10 points.
The Panthers will return to the Sportscenter on January 3rd to host Trevecca Nazarene. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 PM.
