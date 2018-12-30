Family donating blood during the holiday season

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A local family is giving the gift of life this holiday season.
The holidays are a time for gift giving, but the gift of a blood donation isn’t high on the list for most Americans. For James Templin III, his father James Templin II, and his son Zach Templin giving blood is something they do year round, but Saturday marked the first time all three gave at the same time.
“My dad’s been giving for...I don’t know...30 years or whatever so I figured I should probably get started on it. Keep the tradition going so," said Zach Templin.
The trio started by giving normal batches of blood, but eventually they began giving platelets which are important for clotting.
“Often times as soon as they’re given they’re often being transported after going through our lab they’re being transported to the hospital and they’re being transfused to a patient," said Tiffany Taylor, the external communications director for the Red Cross.
For James the third, giving has gotten more important as he learned more and more about his blood.
“Every time you give you get a little card in the mail as to where your product went," Templin said. "They satisfy local areas first and then they’ll send the rest of your donation where it’s needed. So the last I gave a part of it went to St. Louis children’s hospital...it’s always a plus for me to help little ones like that.”
“All of our blood has antigens or antibodies, some blood types have specific ones that are better for certain types of individuals," Taylor explained. "The type that they have is really helpful when treating premature babies or infants.”
James Templin II and Zach are unsure if they share the same trait, but that hasn’t stopped them from donating regularly.
“I feel very fortunate that at my age, you know, 83 years old and to be able to give blood," said Templin II. "I think that’s really neat.”
“When we ask people why they’ve never given blood before, the number one answer is “'I’ve never been asked,'" said Taylor. "So you can tell there’s been a conversation that’s taken place within this family about the importance and the significance of being a blood donor and it has transferred from the father to his son and now to the son’s son.”
“Just knowing that they’ve done it for so long...and it’s definitely something I plan on continuing to do," Zach Templin said.
Red Cross officials say the need for blood is greater than usual. You can contact them to set up an appointment if you would like to donate.
