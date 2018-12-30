Evansville man arrested after running from police; Officer injured

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A 38-year-old man, Donald Lovellette of Evansville, was arrested after running from the police that resulted in an injured officer.
According to the media report, around 10:00 Saturday night, an officer tried to pull Lovellette over at the intersection of Columbia street and Read street. Lovellette disregarded the officer’s emergency lights and wouldn’t stop his vehicle.
They say Lovellette evaded the police for several blocks before he got out of the vehicle while it was still in forward motion, and ran.
According to the police report, officers and a police K-9 found Lovellette in the 200 block of W. Franklin Street, hiding under a van. Officers told Lovellette to get out from under the van and show them his hands, but he refused.
The police report states, the police K-9 was forced to apprehend Lovellette, but still Lovellette resisted and prevented officers from handcuffing him which resulted in Officer C, Seibert sustaining a hand fracture.
Officers were eventually able to place Lovellette under arrest.
Lovellette was transported to Deaconess Hospital before being transported to the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center and booked.
He was booked on the charges of an outstanding felony warrant from Warrick County, two outstanding misdemeanor warrants from Vanderburgh County, two outstanding writs of attachments from Vanderburgh County, and resisting law enforcement.
