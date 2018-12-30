2 arrested after child calls police to report abuse

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A man and woman are in jail on child neglect charges after the woman’s teenage daughter called the police.
EPD officers responded to call of domestic battery at this apartment off of S. Kentucky avenue Saturday afternoon around 3. The call coming from a teenager inside the home saying her mother had hit and choked her.
According to police reports...the teen told officers that Katherine Phillips had become angry after the teen disobeyed her. The reports say Phillips began quote “pinching her arm” , then police say Phillips used the teen’s shirt to choke her.
Phillips was arrested on multiple charges including child neglect, domestic battery in the presence of a child, domestic battery, and strangulation.
We’ve learned this isn’t the only time Phillips has been in jail facing similar charges. According to court documents, Phillips was arrested for child abuse in 2017.
Officers also arrested 27 year old Ashton Hardy for child neglect, false information, and resisting arrest.
Reports say Hardy attempted to block police from entering the apartment.
No bond has been set for either one.
According to those reports, child protective services were called to the house and did take the children away.
Evansville Police say domestic violence runs have been their number one type of call this year, and it’s unfortunately something, police say, they can’t control.
