On Alert for severe storms Monday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -A potent storm system will push into the Tri-State on Monday. Strong winds, a few severe storms and heavy rainfall are likely. Tornadoes will also be a threat. Rain will move into the southern half of the Tri-State late Sunday and will overspread the region by daybreak Monday. Best chance for severe storms with damaging winds will arrive during Monday afternoon. Temperatures will surge into the middle 60s. Once the rain ends Monday night temperatures will return to the normal range of 45/25 and it will be dry through the end of the week.