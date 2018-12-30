Aces prep for Miami, OH

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Aces are back from their nearly week-long break and they are ready to get back after it.
Last time they were in action, the purple and orange picked up a big 80-75 win over Wisconsin Green Bay last Saturday.
On Sunday, UE hits the court against Miami, Ohio. The Redhawks come in, with a 7-5 record and in case you forgot, they feature Evansville’s all-time leading scorer, Mekhi Lairy from Bosse High School.
Former Indianapolis Attucks star, Nike Sibande, leads Miami in scoring, at 17 points a game.
The Aces and Miami, Ohio tip off Sunday at high noon in Oxford.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.