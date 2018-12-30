Aces prep for Miami, OH

By Aaron Hancock | December 29, 2018 at 8:58 PM CST - Updated December 29 at 8:58 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Aces are back from their nearly week-long break and they are ready to get back after it.

Last time they were in action, the purple and orange picked up a big 80-75 win over Wisconsin Green Bay last Saturday.

On Sunday, UE hits the court against Miami, Ohio. The Redhawks come in, with a 7-5 record and in case you forgot, they feature Evansville’s all-time leading scorer, Mekhi Lairy from Bosse High School.

Former Indianapolis Attucks star, Nike Sibande, leads Miami in scoring, at 17 points a game.

The Aces and Miami, Ohio tip off Sunday at high noon in Oxford.

