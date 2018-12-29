Warmer Sunday; Alert Day Monday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The final Saturday of the year featured low clouds which kept a lid on temperatures that hovered in the mid-30’s. Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 20’s. Sunday will feature warmer temps in the mid-40’s with clouds increasing during the afternoon.
Rain returns on Monday as high temps surge into the lower 60’s on the last day of the year. Total rainfall estimated at 1-2 inches. Also, there will be chance for severe thunderstorms during the morning through early afternoon. At this writing, the best dynamics for severe weather will set-up over western Kentucky and points south.
Mostly cloudy skies will usher in the new year with high temps in the lower 40’s.
Alert Day: Monday
Soaking rains and a chance for severe thunderstorms.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.