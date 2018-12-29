EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville Thunderbolts fall to Quad City Storm in a hard-fought 5-1 loss tonight. The Thunderbolts lone goal came at 4:55 of the third period, from Fred Hein, assisted by Tyler Howe. The assist would give Howe 3 points in 3 games since his return from Atlanta.
Most of the Quad City goals were either off weird bounces or with circumstances where it was almost impossible for Braeden Ostepchuk to stop the puck. The Thunderbolts offense was equally potent, putting 40 shots on net, with Storm goaltender Peter di Salvo being superhuman, stopping all but one. The third period will also be remembered for a crushing open ice hit by Rory Rawlyk on Quad City’s Vincent Caligiuri, as he pulled to the middle and let a shot go, lining himself up for a devastating check, which knocked the wind out of Caligiuri and ended his night.
The Thunderbolts return home to face Quad City tomorrow night at the Ford Center, with puck drop at 7:15pm CT. Tickets can be purchased at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com or at the Ford Center Ticket Office.
Upcoming Home Events:
Saturday, December 29 – Players Trading Cards Giveaway
Monday, December 31- New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Ice presented by Chemo Buddies
Friday, January 4 – 812 Night
