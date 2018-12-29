Thunderbolts Fall to Quad City

Most of the Quad City goals were either off weird bounces or with circumstances where it was almost impossible for Braeden Ostepchuk to stop the puck. The Thunderbolts offense was equally potent, putting 40 shots on net, with Storm goaltender Peter di Salvo being superhuman, stopping all but one. The third period will also be remembered for a crushing open ice hit by Rory Rawlyk on Quad City’s Vincent Caligiuri, as he pulled to the middle and let a shot go, lining himself up for a devastating check, which knocked the wind out of Caligiuri and ended his night.