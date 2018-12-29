‘My special baby’: Woman gives birth to 14-pound, 13-ounce boy, breaking hospital record

ARLINGTON, TX (KTVT/CNN) - A Texas family is celebrating a new addition.
The baby also set a record for the hospital weighing twice the size of an average newborn.
"He's my special baby," Jennifer Medlock said of her son newborn son, Ali.
He came into the world just shy of 15 pounds-weighing in at 14 pounds, 13 ounces, breaking a record at Arlington Memorial Hospital.
“I was like ‘Oh my God, really?’ I don’t think it even registered,” Jennifer Medlock said.
Jennifer and Eric Medlock said they were anticipating a bigger than average baby. Big sister Annabelle weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces at birth.
Ali was born via C-section. His mother said she had a very healthy pregnancy. Ali did spend a week in the NICU because his blood sugar and platelets were low.
"It doesn't matter how big he, I'm so blessed to have him," his mother said.
For them, Ali is a blessing in many ways. Jennifer Medlock has severe poly-cystic ovarian syndrome. Doctors told them having a family would be a long shot.
“We tried anyway and prayed,” Jennifer Medlock said.
Annabelle was born through the help of fertility treatments.
"Our last treatment they said that my follicle would turn into a cyst," Jennifer said. "They're wrong it turned into her."
The family was getting ready to start the process again when they learned they were expecting Ali.
“I love proving people wrong,” Jennifer Medlock said.
Many are already planning Ali’s future based on his size.
“He is meant for something big, maybe not football (but) everyone keeps saying that,” Jennifer Medlock said.
But it’s music that runs in the family. Both parents are music teachers.
Their family is now complete.
Ali is now healthy and has been home since his week stay in the NICU.
