Minshew leads Washington State past Iowa State, 28-26.

Iowa State: Iowa State's defense did a solid job against one of the country's top quarterbacks all night, but the Cyclones were bedeviled by key turnovers. Purdy threw two first-quarter interceptions, including one that set up Washington State's first touchdown, and the ever-reliable Montgomery coughed up the ball just when he was starting to wear down the Cougars defense and breaking tackles. He lost the ball while moving the pile toward a first down.