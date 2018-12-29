Mater Dei Holiday Classic begins

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Mater Dei wrestling program has long been one of the best in the state of Indiana and Friday began one of their annual traditions: the Holiday Classic.
This year’s tournament is comprised of 19 teams from four different states. It lasts two days.
This is one of the best tournaments in the area with top-notch programs like the host Union County, who’s won many state championships, and Father Ryan from Nashville, Tennessee, who’s a national power.
Coaches we spoke with agree they can really gauge their team at this event.
Mater Dei wrestling’s Holiday Classic continues Saturday with the final rounds. We’ll have highlights on the weekend editions of 14 News at 6 and 10.
