Eagle Valley golf course closing New Year’s Day

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - Eagle Valley Golf Course is set to close this New Year’s Day.
The course is located in the McCutchanville area of northern Vanderburgh County.
The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation was in the process of buying out the course. Superintendent Dr. David Smith said they had plans to develop a new junior-high school to accommodate the growing north side.
The Brinker family, who have owned the property since 1994, released a statement on the golf course's Facebook page on Saturday. They said it was a difficult decision to shut it down and the EVSC will make their final installment payment in January to gain full ownership.
There is no word on when EVSC plans to announce building a new school on the land.
