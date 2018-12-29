Community helping family heal after losing loved ones in fire

TELL CITY, IN (WFIE) - One day after three children died in a devastating house fire in Tell City, the community is stepping up to help the surviving family members in a big way.
Danielle, Thomas, and Roseanna Plock Sims were all killed. Their mother, Selina Applegate, and her two older children managed to escape the flames.
One woman, who is a stranger to the family, is making sure Selina and her remaining children don’t go hungry after losing everything [CLICK HERE TO HELP].
“I thought it was a different option for someone to donate in a way that they would like to,” said Melinda Smith-Jacob. “You don’t have to be there in Tell City to donate. You could order pizza and have it delivered to the family. We have multiple places there that can take the food to them if you’re not able to.”
