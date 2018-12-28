Woman charged in deadly Gibson Co. crash to plead guilty

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - The woman charged in a deadly Gibson County crash, will plead guilty.
Court records show Ashley Sanders’ trial that was set for next month has been canceled.
Prosecutor Michael Cochren says Sanders will have an open plea at her next hearing on January 4.
The sentencing will then be up to the judge.
We’re told Sanders faces four to 24 years in prison.
Authorities say she was under the influence of meth and alcohol when she hit a car on Old Highway 41 back in September.
Trevor Watt and James Gasaway were killed.
