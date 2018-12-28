Turning Dry & Colder

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - After the rain, breezy and mild early as temps remain above normal in the lower 50’s. However, a cold front will sweep in sinking afternoon temps which will drop into the lower 40’s. Colder air punches in tonight with lows sinking into the upper 20’s.
Saturday, quivering air under mostly sunny skies as high temps reach the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. Sunday, temps will ascend into the upper 40’s with skies becoming overcast during the afternoon. Rain returns Sunday night through Monday as high temps reach the lower 50’s on the last day of the year.
A dry cold front will usher in the new year with high temps only in the upper 20’s and low temps sinking into the teens.
