Neighborhood Watch: Porch pirate arrested; Person claims friend robbed them

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Unattended packages or porches are tempting, but would be porch pirates should know lots of eyes could be on you, electronic eyes.
Video from a smart door bell on the front door of a house in Jasper shows just that.
The homeowner says a guy stole Christmas from his 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy as a well as an outfit for a newborn baby to wear home from the hospital. This actually happened about three weeks ago and because of the video, lots of tips have been coming in.
On Thursday, Dubois County Deputies made the arrest. Jayce McKinney, 21-years-old, is in the Dubois County jail without bond charged with theft.
Evansville Police are investigating a theft where the victim says she allowed an old friend to stay with her for a couple of days. Thursday was the final day of the stay and the old friend left.
When the victim came home from work, her spare key was missing and so was her XBOX One gaming system.
Here’s a suggestion for a New Year’s resolution: fight neighborhood crime by getting active in a Neighborhood Association.
Here are a few upcoming meetings in Owensboro:
- Seven Hills Alliance meets next Thursday at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church.
- The following Tuesday, the Shifley-York Alliance meets at Lewis Lane Baptist Church at 5:30 p.m.
- January 10 at 6:30 p.m., the Southeast Alliance meets at Republic Bank on Frederica Street.
