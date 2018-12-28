Harrison adjusts to life without Robin and Rilee

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Adjustments are always necessary for sports, and the Harrison basketball program had to make some pretty big ones during the offseason.
The 3-4 Warriors lost at least half their scoring from last season with the graduation of stars, Rilee Epley and Robin Duncan.
Epley finished his career in fifth place on the city's all-time scoring list. Robin, the last of the four Duncan brothers, left as Harrison's all-time assists leader.
Those two left a major mark on this program, but head coach Nathan Fleenor says other players are doing a good job stepping up in their stead.
The Warriors next hit the court Friday against Central Christian in a tournament at Vincennes Lincoln.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.