Florida man poses as homeless person, hands out money to those who help

PLANTATION, FL (WSVN/CNN) – The holiday season is about giving. One Florida man wanted to put that to the test.
People asking for money outside a store is a common sight across South Florida, and often these people are ignored by passersby.
A South Florida man named Brian Breach gave a general lesson in kindness recently by posing as a homeless person and then richly rewarding those who helped him out.
"So, I woke up a couple days before Christmas, and there was this video online that really inspired me to give,” Breach said. “So, I woke up, I called my videographer, we went over to Target, and I held the sign that said, 'Can you please help me feed my family?' I had a cup there, and anyone that gave me a dollar, five dollars, anything like that, got $100 in return."
Breach said one woman offered to buy him a meal. Another shopper came out of the store with his son to teach him about giving back.
Breach said he handed out $500 to unsuspecting shoppers by the end of the day.
