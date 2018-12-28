Evansville man arrested after vehicle chase late Thursday

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after two failed attempts to avoid law enforcement late Thursday.
According to Indiana State Police, Edward Ziemer, 35-years-old, of Evansville, was driving a 2004 BMW near First Avenue and Florida Street around 9 p.m. Thursday when an ISP trooper tried to stop him for failing to signal.
ISP claim Ziemer did not stop and led the trooper on a chase. He finally stopped the vehicle in an empty parking lot on Michigan Street, near Governor Street.
According to ISP, Ziemer reached speeds of 60 mph, ran a number a stop signs and traffic lights before stopping the car. Once the vehicle stopped in the empty lot, ISP say Ziemer began running, but was “quickly,” caught by the trooper.
Ziemer is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
