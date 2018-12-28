Evansville family given new furnace this holiday season

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville family received their new furnace today after 10 months without heating or air conditioning.
Heat is a resource many of us might take for granted this time of year, but many are without it. That changed for one Evansville family on Friday. Crews from Brackett Heating and Air donated an installed a brand new heating and air conditioning unit.
“It’s so much appreciated it’s beyond belief," said homeowner Ted Wozniak.
Wozniak and his family have been without heating or air since March of 2018. He says his family has turned to alternative methods of heating the house, such as leaving the oven door open, using space heaters, and just bundling up to fight the cold.
Bryce Brackett, of Brackett Heating and Air, met Wozniak through a contest his company held, where they would give away a free unit to a family in need.
“He didn’t ask me to give it to him," said Brackett of Wozniak. "He says he knows there’s a lot of needy people and to give it to the person that needs it the most and that kind of stuck out.”
From their it was just a matter of logistics before crews arrived to install the families new heating unit.
“There are thousands of people going without heat," Brackett said. “We obviously can’t give everybody heat, but helping one person out and his family is a blessing to us and to him.”
“It was just surreal," Wozniak said. "Like okay am I really hearing what I’m hearing you know...is this all a dream or? But it wasn’t. It was just...it’s...it’s wonderful.”
