Deaconess will be posting their prices online

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Every hospital in the United States will have to post its prices online in the new year.
14 News spoke with officials at deaconess hospital and residents about this new requirement.
Deaconess hospital posted their prices today.
“We finally have some transparency, because we never know what the hospitals are charging.” said Charlie Pride
The federal government is now requiring hospitals to post their prices online.
“When the affordable care act was passed, I saw the acts would come in ten years, and I’m surprised this one finally hit” said Pride.
The posting must be in a readable format, meaning patients should be able to easily see a list of services with their pre-insurance prices.
“Once a person knows what it’s going to cost them they can basically budget, plan and they will know ahead what its going to cost I think its super.” said Lawrence Butler
But this new requirement may not be as helpful as people initially thought.
“You really don’t know what that particular item is going to be included or not included in your health care depending on what service you have” said Patient financial services manager Rebecca Conen from Deaconess.
Deaconess officials admit the list is long and can be confusing, but they are hoping that this will at least start a conversation, getting patients to become more involved.
“It helps the patient plan, It helps us plan for that patient on what those needs are for collecting when we have to at the end for collecting for those services” said Conen.
“I’ve experienced this in this in the past we had a hospital bill and it was actually 38 thousand more than we thought it would cost so we had to make adjustments” said Butler.
Deaconess suggests you use their call for a quote service if you have questions.
The federal requirement officially goes into effect in the new year.
