Chilly Saturday, rain likely New Year’s Eve

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Temperatures peaked in the 50s this morning but have since fallen back into the 40s. We will continue to fall through the 30s and into the upper 20s overnight under mostly clear skies.
Saturday will be mostly sunny but chilly with high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40° and overnight lows in the upper 20s.
Our winds will shift on Sunday and bring warmer air up from the south, which will help our temperatures climb into the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. However, clouds will move back in Sunday evening, and rain returns to the forecast Sunday night as a low pressure system moves in from the southwest.
That low pressure system will track right over our region during the day on Monday, making for a soggy final day of 2018. I do not see a severe weather threat with that system, but we will have to watch for flooding issues as it could drop 1-2” of rain across the Tri-State in a day. Despite the rain, Monday will also be unseasonably warm with high temperatures in the low 50s.
New Year’s Day will be partly cloudy and mostly dry with high temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40°. Sunshine returns Wednesday, but colder air will continue to filter into the Tri-State, and we will spend most of the day below freezing.
