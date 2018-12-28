3 children dead after Tell City fire

PERRY CO., IN (WFIE) - Three people are confirmed dead after a fire in Tell City.
According to police, the fire happened early Friday morning in the 1000 block of 15th St.
We’re told seven people were in the home when the fire broke out.
Fire officials say all three people who died are children under 12 years old. They say three other people were taken to an area hospital. No word yet on their conditions.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security tweeted that it was on scene as well as the state fire marshal.
We also have a crew on scene and we’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.