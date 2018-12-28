Aces Set for Miami, Ohio, this Sunday Afternoon

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - In its final non-conference game of the regular season, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team travels to Miami Ohio for a 12 p.m. CT contest on Sunday afternoon
- Live video will be available via ESPN+
Setting the Scene
- The Purple Aces put their 6-6 mark on the line in Sunday’s contest against the RedHawks
- UE has won five in a row against Miami and 9 out of 10 in the series
- It will mark the second trip of the season to the Cincinnati area as UE played its second game of the year at Xavier
- Evan Kuhlman is from that part of Ohio and had the best game of his career against the Musketeers, recording 12 points
Last Time Out
- Another great second half effort pushed the Aces past Green Bay, 80-75, on December 22
- K.J. Riley scored a career-high 24 points while hitting 12 out of 14 free throw attempts
- Evansville’s defense clamped down once again, holding the Phoenix to 40.3% shooting overall and 39.4% in the second half
- Free throw shooting also played a role, the Aces finished at 85.7% (24/28) marking the fourth time in the last five games UE has shot 75% from the charity stripe
- For the season, Evansville has taken 49 more free throws than the opposition
Takeaways from Green Bay
- After the first nine games of the season were all decided by six or more points, the last three have been decided by five or fewer
- With his 12 free throw makes and 14 tries, K.J. Riley is now in the top 34 in the nation in both statistics
- Marty Hill hit double figures for the 5th time in the last six games
- Shea Feehan was scoreless in a season-low 13 minutes; he has a total of two points in the last two games
- Devan Straub made his home debut, playing two minutes
Scouting the Opponent
- Miami is 7-5 in 2018 and have won four of their last five games including a 79-55 win over South Carolina State on Dec. 20
- Nike Sibande leads the RedHawks with 17 points per game while Dalonte Brown stands with 14.9 points per contest
- Brown is their top rebounder with 5.9 per game
- Bam Bowman has scored 9.5 points per game and is their most accurate shooter at 57.6% overall and 47.6% from outside the arc
