5-year-old battles condition of the skull

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -A Newburgh family received news about their two-month-old when she was born that no family ever wants to hear.
Doctors diagnosed Reagan Deloach with a condition that would affect how her skull formed.
Thanks to doctors at Riley Hospital, Reagan is living a happy vibrant life.
Seth DeLoach is Reagan’s dad. He said, “At the very beginning Kata and I were distraught, and we were very emotional knowing our child, two-months-old was going to have surgery you know very close to her brain.”
“Right after she first met Reagan she looked at her and she said yes she has Craniosynostosis," said Seth.
Craniosynostosis is a condition where the bones of the skull fuse too early while the brain is still growing. Which meant Reagan would need surgery on her skull at Riley Hospital for Children.
Kata DeLoach, Reagan’s mom said, “They were very informational. They were very upfront with how the surgery would be. They were very upfront with when she’s coming out of surgery here’s what she’s going to look like.”
Since the surgery Reagan has grown and developed just like any other 5-year-old.
She even helps around the house with the dog. Reagan’s parents said Riley provided comfort to the family during one of the most difficult times in their child’s life. Kata said, “Everybody was very comforting and positive, and I think that was what made us very comfortable with the situation as well.”
Her parents said Reagan maintains the most positive outlook on life
