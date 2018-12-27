Windy Advisory & Showers

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Wind Advisory in effect until 3:00 a.m. Friday. An area of low pressure will be filled with rain along with isolated thunderstorms. Due to a missing cold front, the severe weather threat will be low. Winds gusting to 35 miles an hour during the afternoon and early evening.
After the rain, breezy and mild on Friday as high temps remain above normal in the mid to upper 50’s. However, temps will slowly fall during the afternoon. Colder air punches in Friday night with lows dropping into the upper 20’s.
Colder air returns on Saturday under mostly sunny skies as high temps reach the upper 30’s.
