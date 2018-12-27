Widower turns late wife’s ashes into diamond

ARROYO GRANDE, CA (KEYT/CNN) - A widower in California had his late wife’s ashes turned into a diamond, which arrived soon after what would have been their 40th anniversary.
Randy Huhn has been waiting for this moment for months.
"It's like Christmas all over again, can't wait to see what's inside of it," he said.
The Arroyo Grande widower lost his wife Debbie to cancer in January. The former teacher was a firm believer in "diamonds are a girl's best friend."
That is why Huhn decided to give Eterneva a call.
"I wish she was sitting here to see this," he said. "She would love this. "
The Texas-based company was founded by San Luis Obispo entrepreneur Adelle Archer.
"We are extracting the carbon from it during a carbon purification process," Archer said. "Over time, it turns into a raw diamond."
Huhn said Debbie's homecoming is especially great after the last few weeks.
"Thanksgiving and then what would've been our 40th anniversary, and then her birthday and then Christmas, so that's been tough to get through," he said. "But looking forward to this coming helped a lot."
Now, his soulmate is back in the form of this jewel, which is the same color as her eyes.
"It's a blue diamond, about one third of a carat," huhn said. "It's just gorgeous."
He knows his wife would be happy with how he's immortalized her.
In honor of Debbie's memory, he also hosted a golf tournament over the summer where they raised money for scholarships and science camp for local schools.
Copyright 2018 KEYT via CNN. All rights reserved.