Wicked winter storm moves across Midwest

(WCCO/CNN) - A blast of winter weather is crawling across the country, causing travel delays and hazardous roadways, as 2018 comes to a close.
Winter weather alerts are in effect for more than 8 million people, and those in the Plains and Midwest should expect rough weather through at least Friday.
Some parts of Northern, Central and Western Minnesota could see a foot of snow before the end of the week.
“The temperatures are really going to plunge on Friday, so whatever is on the roads, rain or snow, it’s going to freeze," meteorologist Christopher O’Brien said.
All the weather will make travel rough for the millions of people returning home after the Christmas holiday.
"The first big snowfall of the year, a lot of people lose track of how they drove last winter,” mechanic Greg Wax said.
Kansas governor Jeff Colyer declared a state of disaster emergency Wednesday in advance of the blast expected to strike the western part of his state.
Texas is also expected to get hit hard with large hail, possible tornadoes and heavy winds.
Wednesday’s First Responder Bowl in Dallas became the first NCAA bowl game to ever be canceled due to weather, when it was called after less than 10 minutes of play because of a powerful thunderstorm.
As for the South, some areas could see up to 4 inches of rain and possible floods.
The National Weather Service says another winter storm will develop over the Southwest on Friday. Forecasters say that will result in more snow for the Four Corners region, including the Southern Rockies.
