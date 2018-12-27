London police chief warns of Brexit costs, safety threats

File - In this Friday, Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, Britain's Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick inspects police cadets at the Metropolitan Police Service Passing Out Parade at Hendon, in London. The commissioner of the Metropolitan Police has suggested that Britain's departure from the European Union will be costly and could have a damaging effect on public safety. Cressida Dick told the BBC on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 that the adjustment to leaving the EU would be more challenging if there's no deal in place between Britain and the bloc. (Peter Nicholls/Pool via AP, file) (PETER NICHOLLS)