10,000 turkeys killed in Washington, IN barn fire

WASHINGTON, IN (WFIE) - A turkey barn fire is under investigation in Daviess County, Indiana.
The Washington Township Fire Department says they were called out early Wednesday morning to the barn that’s south of Washington.
They say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.
Help was called in from Veale Township and Steen Township Fire Deparments and EMA.
The main barn was destroyed, but fire crews say they were able to save two barns that were nearby.
Officials tell some of the turkeys were able to be moved to a different barn when the fire started, but about 10,000 turkeys were killed.
No people were hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
