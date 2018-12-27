Police: Man arrested after firing gun inside house

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing charges after police say he fired a gun inside his home.
Officers were called Wednesday night to a house on Christ Road.
They were told a man was drunk and had a rifle.
Officers say 55-year-old Joseph Hirsch was inside a room arguing with his daughter and fired the gun.
No one was hit.
When police arrived they got the caller and daughter out of the house, and eventually got Hirsch out as well.
We was arrested and booked in jail on charges of criminal recklessness and intimidation.
