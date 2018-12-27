Kwanzaa officially underway; African American Museum hosts annual celebration

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Tuesday marks the start of Kwanzaa.
The holiday is traditionally celebrated the week between Christmas and New Years.
Here in Evansville, the Soul Writers' Guild hosts a community celebration. It starts Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Evansville African American Museum. Soul Writers' Guild President Aretha Graves says that the celebration is a chance to strengthen the community.
“It is just a way to express a lot of family values and traditions and to concentrate on seven principles. Principles that we hope you let guide your life through the past year, redefining what those principles are and letting them guide you through the new year,” said Graves.
Members of the community spoke about each of the seven principles, and stressed their significance. Soul Writers' Guild member Faraji Garth also spoke about the fellowship of the holiday.
“It’s inclusive and everybody is welcome. We have all kind of fellowship with different ethnicities, different faiths, difference races, it doesnt matter. We just like coming together at the end of the year to celebrate, despite all of our particular differences,” said Garth.
Each night of Kwanzaa, organizers light a candle in remembrance of a key principal to hold and cherish throughout the upcoming year. Wednesday’s principle is unity.
Thursday’s celebration is from 2-4 p.m. at the Evansville Boy’s and Girl’s Club. On Saturday, the celebration will be held at Zion Missionary Baptist Church from 12-2 p.m.
All of these events are free to the public.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.