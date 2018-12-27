Home break-in attempt caught on camera

By Jared Goffinet | December 27, 2018 at 2:47 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 3:18 PM

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - Newburgh police are investigating after a homeowner says someone tried to break into their house and it was all caught on camera.

It happened around 10:30 p..m. on Christmas at a home on Gray Street. Police say the homeowner checked their security camera after their dog started barking.

The homeowners claim they saw a man trying to break into the house. The man was gone when police got there.

If you recognize him, call Newburgh police.

