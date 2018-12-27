DeRozan, Aldridge lead Spurs past Nuggets 111-103

Spurs: San Antonio rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV was active for the first time this season after injuring his right knee during the preseason, but did not play. Walker missed the first 20 games and spent the past 14 assigned to the team's G League affiliate. . Aldridge failed to hit the rim on his only 3-point attempt. . DeRozan rolled his ankle late in the first half but quickly got up and remained in the game following a timeout.