Barack, Michelle Obama most admired: Gallup

(CNN) – A former first lady has apparently bested another former first lady to become the most admired woman in America. Her husband was named most admired man, too.
In a Gallup poll released Thursday, first lady Michelle Obama was voted the woman most admired by Americans this year. She has been on tour promoting her best-selling memoir “Becoming.”
The top spot was held by Hillary Clinton for 17 years. Gallup said Clinton finished first in the poll 22 times, more than anyone else - including in 1993 and 1994, 1997 through 2000, and 2002 through 2017.
Gallup noted Clinton has appeared in the top ten more than any other woman. Michelle Obama finished second to her three times before.
Clinton actually came in third place this year, behind Oprah Winfrey and before current first lady Melania Trump.
Former President Barack Obama, has been named the most admired man for the 11th year in a row, beating out President Donald Trump.
It is the 13th time in 72 measurements that a sitting president didn’t earn the nod, a fact Gallup blames on Trump’s poor approval ratings. Trump hasn’t yet ranked as most admired.
Gallup noted that Barack Obama is one first-place finish away from tying former President Dwight Eisenhower.
Behind Barack Obama and Donald Trump, former President George W. Bush and Pope Francis came in third and fourth, respectively.
