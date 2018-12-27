Bandana’s Bar-B-Q reports armed robbery to police

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Police were called to a barbecue restaurant late Saturday after an employee claimed to have been robbed at gunpoint.
According to the police report, an officer arrived to Bandana’s Bar-B-Q around 10:45 p.m. Saturday for a robbery. The report states an employee, who has been in contact with 14 News regarding the robbery, was met at the restaurant’s back entrance by a man with a handgun.
According to the victim’s statement in the police report, the man took the victim’s cell phone as well as money from the office before leaving out the back door.
The victim tells 14 News surveillance video from that night has been turned over to authorities.
We have reached out to police, but have not heard back at this time. This story will be updated with more information when it is made available.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.