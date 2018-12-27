Alert for gusty winds this evening

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The heavier rain will push east out of the Tri-State as we go through the afternoon and into the evening, but behind the rain, our winds will increase and could gust as high as 35 to 45 mph.
The good news is that that increase in our winds looks like it won’t last very long, and the winds will begin to die back down as we head into the overnight hours. Most of the Tri-State is still under a Wind Advisory until 3 a.m. Friday, but I would not be surprised to see that lifted a couple hours early.
Although the heavier rain will move out, light scattered showers will still be possible overnight and into early Friday morning. Temperatures will stay fairly steady and unseasonably mild, falling into the upper 40s tonight before climbing just a few degrees into the low 50s tomorrow.
However, as this system pushes off to our east, our temperatures will drop into the upper 20s Friday night and will only make it into the upper 30s to near 40° on Saturday despite mostly sunny skies.
We will climb our way back into the mid to upper 40s Sunday and Monday, but rain returns to the forecast Sunday night, and scattered showers are likely on and off throughout the day on Monday.
Some of that rain could linger over into Tuesday, but the first few days of 2019 look mostly dry. However, the new year will start off rather chilly with high temperatures in the 30s and overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s.
