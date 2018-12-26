6-year-old battles cleft lip and palate

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Riley Hospital for Children helps children all over the Hoosier state every single day. Including one little girl right here in Evansville.
Lila Barron is 6-years-old and was diagnosed with a cleft lip before she was born.
Amy Barron is Lila’s Mother. She said, “I was 20-weeks pregnant when we learned that Lila was going to be born with a cleft lip and possibly a cleft palate.”
When Lila was born she was diagnosed with both which caused her to have an opening in the roof of her mouth and a separation of her upper lip. Barron said, “She was a Riley patient really from day one. She had her first surgery when she was three months old to repair her cleft lip and then right when she was about one, Riley repaired her cleft palate.”
Though the first few years brought challenges for Lila, her spunk for life is vibrant as ever. Lila’s journey will lead to at least one more surgery in the next year or two to ensure her permanent teeth come in.
Lila’s mom said the team at Riley have been the biggest support to the family over the last 6 years of the process.
“Riley has made the process as easy as it can be for a family. We’re incredibly grateful that their team approach that they have keeps us informed. We kind of know what to expect every step of the way,” said Barron.
Reconstructive surgeries haven’t stopped Lila for one single day of her 6 short years. Barron said, “She is just like any other 6-year-old little girl. She is very active. She loves to play soccer. She loves to dance.”
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.