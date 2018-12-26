Newburgh Barber makes house calls for elderly clients

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - John Arminio, better known as John the Barber, is a staple in downtown Newburgh.
“Being a barber, I’ve learned how to understand people, deal with people, and be very compassionate at times," said John.
He has been cutting hair for 30 years, but he has worn many different hats. He’s a therapist, a marriage counselor, and a listening ear and friend.
John regularly cuts the hair of his elderly clients.
“When seniors that can’t get out of their homes, call... I’m there," said John.
He says he feels honored to serve them in this simple way.
“It’s more of a rewarding feeling for me I think than for the guys that I’m going to. I leave em laughing and it’s just fun,” said John.
John plans to keep serving clients through the means of a haircut for several more years.
“I can tell that they really appreciate me coming there, they can’t thank me enough. It’s just a warm feeling. You can’t put a price-tag on that feeling,” said John.
