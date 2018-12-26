Volunteers serve hot meal for homeless in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Volunteers served up dozens of hot meals for the homeless and others in need in southern Indiana on Christmas Day.
Jesus Cares at Exit 0 helped organize the meal at the First Presbyterian Church in Jeffersonville. Plates full of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and more was served restaurant style to each person at each table. There was also a special visit from the North Pole!
Jesus Cares at Exit 0 also packed up to-go boxes filled with food to send out in their truck.
The truck is filled with supplies to help those in camps.
Jesus Cares at Exit 0 Director Paul Stensrud said he’s so grateful for the way the community steps in to help.
“It’s absolutely just amazing to see the love in our community to serve the folks we serve. It definitely makes the volunteer work easier,” Stensrud said.
A local family also put together 100 care packages with snacks and hygiene products for people to take with them.
Jesus Cares at Exit 0 serves the homeless every week, multiple days a week. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.